I’m writing again about our wonderful Farmers Market and our efforts to get our waste into the correct bins.

Does it go in Compost? Recycling? Landfill? It’s not easy to remember what goes where. As one of your Bin Ambassadors, I too forget! So to help us all learn and to spread out the work, I’m making a bid for those of you who can, to please volunteer for one hour only as a Bin Ambassador at the market. From 9-10 a.m., it is so helpful to market staff to have us guide people to the correct bin. You know why? Because at the end of each market, the staff literally goes through the bins, moving our waste into the correct bin!

Phyllis Rubin helps with the sorting at Farmers Market.

Let’s help them out. Come to the information booth to get the list of “What Waste Goes Where” and your all-important Bin Ambassador sash. No special training needed. We learn, our neighbors learn, and the bins have the right stuff in them. It’s a win-win for the community. Every week, Farmers Market could really use three Bin Ambassadors. First, you get to wear our great sash. And then you can shop.

To volunteer, go to https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/5080f4daba62aa1f85-2023

And if you can’t volunteer, pick up a list at the information booth on where your waste should go, and then come say hi and thanks to your Bin Ambassador.

Happy shopping!

Phyllis Rubin

River Forest