Step into our rotunda any Sunday morning, and you’ll see why we treasure Oak Park Temple as our Jewish home.

Our men’s club, the Bagel Boys, is serving up bagels and cream cheese. Kids are rushing from religious school class to a youth service, where we can hear them joyfully singing. Adults are chatting, reading the Sunday papers, or heading to Torah study.

Oak Park Temple is a vibrant, welcoming, multigenerational Jewish community – a place where new and longtime members, interfaith couples, Jews-by-choice, LGBTQ+ families, and more come together to worship, learn, make friends, and make a difference in our world.

We come from diverse backgrounds and with different levels of Jewish knowledge. But we are united by a desire to live out our Judaism in community – and to welcome new friends to join us.

We are a community of all ages. Our preschool is a joyous and enriching setting where children and parents make lifelong friends. Our Tot Shabbats get everyone jamming. Our religious school develops older children’s Jewish learning and prepares them for adulthood. Adults can practice yoga at Oak Park Temple, join the choir, help our neighbors, and become involved in social justice.

Bringing us all together are our worship services. Our clergy inspire us with powerful lessons, and support us with deeply meaningful pastoral care. Our new cantor leads us in beautiful song, and raises up our voices beside hers.

Anyone who might be intimidated at connecting with a synagogue need not be. Our Reform services incorporate significant amounts of English. Our Torah study groups are open to everyone – no experience required. And for those who want to learn Hebrew or further deepen their Jewish knowledge, we have Hebrew classes and an adult education program that brings in speakers on a wide array of subjects.

Oh, and we also have fun! Our communal life includes a Jewish book club, picnics in the park, Shabbat walks through the woods, and folk-song and camp-style Shabbat services.

As the High Holidays draw near, we invite you to get in touch.

For all who seek a deeper connection to Judaism, Oak Park Temple is a place of warmth and welcome – and perhaps your new home.