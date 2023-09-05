Looking for community and connection after the disruptive isolation of the pandemic? Looking for a place where you can join others in a search for what moves you and makes sense to you? Looking for a community that is dedicated not just to individual spiritual growth but also finding ways to act on your values and beliefs with others to build a better, more just Oak Park, western suburbs, and beyond?

Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation might be the place for you. We are a multigenerational, creedless community with a mission of welcoming all, inspiring compassion, nurturing wonder, and serving community. We welcome and affirm people as they are—wherever they are in their journey, however they identify and understand themselves, whomever they love. Together, we are working for collective liberation within and beyond our landmark building walls that are as colorful, multi-faceted, and diverse as the tiles of a mosaic.

Lifelong Learning: Enrich your understanding through educational programs that explore various spiritual paths, philosophies and life’s big questions.

Inclusive Sunday Services: Experience open-hearted worship services that draw from diverse traditions, encourage reflection and connection.

Social Justice: Join like-minded individuals to support local initiatives creating positive impacts within our community and beyond.

Youth & Family Engagement: Nurture the next generation’s values of compassion, empathy and curiosity through our engaging youth programs.

We invite you to check out our worship service and children’s & youth religious education program at 10am on Sunday. The service is also live-streamed. Connect with us at www.unitytemple.org.