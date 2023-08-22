Earth Lounge Environmental Book Discussion Series

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 6-7 p.m., Oak Park, Main Library

Explore the curiosities and complexities of nature, environmentalism, and sustainability through fiction and nonfiction literature at this new discussion series. The Earth Lounge Environmental Book Discussion Series will meet on the last Wednesdays of the month from August through November. Register for any or all of the discussions in the series at oppl.org/calendar. This week’s discussion focuses on We Are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

The Great North American Eclipse With Astro Educator Michelle Nichols

Monday, Aug. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m., virtually through Oak Park Public Library

According to the astronomers, there are two solar eclipses coming up in October and April. This virtual presentation will prepare you to learn what eclipses are, where to see them, when to look, and how to view solar eclipses safely. Register now at oppl.org/calendar.

Thursday Night Out

Thursday, Aug. 24, 5-9 p.m.

Live performances by the Illegal Smile Trio (5 p.m.) and the Anthony Bruno Quartet (7 p.m.). Marion St. between Lake St. and North Blvd., Oak Park.

Kingsman

Thursday, Aug. 24, 1:15-3 p.m., Oak Park River Forest Township Senior Services

This is a special showing of this 2014 movie. Come early for lunch. 105 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Mike Masse

Friday, Aug. 25, 7-10 p.m., Madison Street Theater

Concert from a singer-guitarist who defines his music as “acoustic rock.” $33, 1010 Madison St., Oak Park.

Kiddieland Remembered

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 1-2 p.m., virtually through Oak Park Public Library

From 1929-2009, Kiddieland Amusement Park in Melrose Park brought joy to thousands of families. Learn about the 80-year history of the park with vintage photos, videos, and a look at the auction where the beloved rides were sold. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Curtis Salgado

Sunday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Rare afternoon show from a veteran blues singer who has just released his first album in four years, entitled Damage Control. $20 – $25, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.