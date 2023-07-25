Perhaps many of you have seen “The People Want Virginia Moe” Trailside signs in yards and business windows.

Well, it’s important.

It is a grassroots movement to give credit to an amazing woman, Virginia Moe, who established Trailside Museum years ago. This museum is a magnificent asset to our community. It is a huge part of the fascinating history of our village. Honoring a woman who brought great things like teaching compassion, and changing lives to bring good into the world, is vital.

We live in a beautiful community that is full of amazing history!

Jayne Gould

River Forest