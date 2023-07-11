Re: “The high cost of one gunshot,” Chicago Tribune, p. 16, July 9:

I applaud the writer who reported the medical costs of a single human shooting: $5,000 for ER treatment, $96,000 for hospital bills, and $845,000 for long-term costs.

A big step toward solving the problem of gun violence in the United States would be to require every gun owner to buy insurance to cover the expenses that will result if someone is shot with that gun, whether intentionally or accidentally.

When we drive a car, we are required to have liability insurance to cover the expense of an accident. It is completely reasonable to require liability insurance for gun owners.

Why should peaceful citizens who eschew guns be forced to pay the costs of gun violence?

Tom DeCoursey

Oak Park