Bubble Works Outdoor Festival

Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wonder Works Children’s Museum

At last, an entire festival devoted to bubbles! No longer confined to the bathtub and the kitchen sink, this fest will feature a giant foam pit, bubble painting, creating a custom-beaded bubble wand, building bubble chains, making giant bubbles, and a bubble-themed scavenger hunt. There will also be performances by bubble performer Glowby the Bubbler. This rain-or-shine event will be accordingly messy, so adults and children alike should dress accordingly and with a change of clothes. $13 for members, $26 for non-members; individuals who qualify for Museums For All can purchase tickets for $6. 6445 North Ave., Oak Park.

Solar Power Hour

Wednesday, July 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Dole Branch

The Citizens Utility Board (CUB) is here to answer all pertinent questions about solar power opportunities. CUB’s Solar Programs coordinator will present information about Solar Switch Chicagoland (previously known as Grow Solar Chicagoland) and opportunities for property owners to help pool their buying power and secure discounts that make the process of installing solar power more affordable. Co-hosted by the village of Oak Park and the Oak Park Public Library. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Disability Pride March

Saturday, July 15, 11-11:45 a.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

The cause of disabled people and disability as an identity will be celebrated with a march around the Main Library and Scoville Park. This march is for disabled people and allies; a disability is not required to celebrate. Disability Pride means different things to different people: to honor early activists, recognition that their disability is intrinsic to their self, celebrating disability visibility in public spaces, and more. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Before the march, you can create your own sign. Supplies will be provided:

Friday, July 14, 3:30-4:30, Main Library Storytime Room;

Saturday, July 15, 10-11 a.m., Main Library Lobby;

Saturday, July 15, 10-10:30 a.m., Main Library Storytime Room

Thursday Night Out: Bonzo Squad/Mario DeLaurenti

Thursday, July 13, 5-9 p.m.

Special outdoor concert features Bonzo Squad, a jazz quartet at 5 pm, followed by vocalist DeLaurenti at 7 p.m.. Marion St., between Lake St. and North Blvd., Oak Park.

Falling Stars

Oak Park Porchfest

Friday, July 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Featuring two performers: Tony Nuccio/Eddie Torrez and Falling Stars. Bring your own chairs or blanket. Tacos Bernardo will be there! The event is free (tip jar for the bands). For more information and updates follow us on Facebook at Oak Park Porchfest. 1045 Wesley Ave., Oak Park (corner of Wesley & Harvard).

Concert On The Porch With Andrew Moreno

Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m., Pleasant Home

Upright bassist Andrew Moreno performs with his band, live from the literal front porch. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, refreshments and settle in for some jazz. $10 suggested donation, 217 Home Ave., Oak Park.

Suenos Latin Jazz Trio

Wednesday, July 19, 7-9 p.m., Great Sip Cafe

Jazz with a Latin kick will be played, Dominican food and (non-alcoholic) drink will be served. $20 (suggested donation for musicians), 818 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Grace’s First Annual Strawberry Festival

Saturday, July 15, 12 – 5 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church will be hosting an all-day parking lot party, and the general public is invited. There will be a “bouncy house” for the kids, plenty of good food, plus live music from Javier Red’s Jazz Quartet (12 – 2 p.m.), the Windy City Ramblers (2 – 4 p.m.) and Adhara (4 – 5 p.m.). Jewelry and craft dealers will also be around. and there will be tours around the Gothic Revival sanctuary. 924 Lake St., Oak Park.