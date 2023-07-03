Taking packages that don’t belong to you sometimes affects more than just the people to whom they were delivered. Such was the case for an Oak Park canine, whose medicine and Purina dog chow didn’t make it indoors after being delivered.

The two boxes were taken from the front porch of the dog’s residence in the 1100 block of South Harvey Avenue during the short window of 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., June 21. The loss of the packages is estimated at $300, but police did not provide information regarding the emotional toll on the dog.

Burglary

Someone broke into a home, entering through an unlocked window, then stole a red leather wallet, with identification, credit cards and a key fob to the victim’s gray 2016 Mazda 6, between 3 p.m., June 27, and 2 p.m., June 28, in the 500 block of Washington Boulevard. The offender drove away in the victim’s vehicle, which was parked on the street.

Two 14-inch concrete saws and one laser level were taken during a garage burglary in the 1100 block of North Hayes Avenue between 10:45 a.m. and 11:18 a.m., June 26. The estimated loss is $5,100.

An Apple iPhone charger, two iPads, cash and identification cards were taken from an unlocked red Chrysler Pacifica between 10 p.m., June 26, and 9:30 a.m., June 27, in the 1000 block of South Harvey Avenue. The estimated loss is $800.

Motor vehicle theft

A 2015 BMW X5 was removed between 9 p.m., June 27, and 7 a.m., June 28, in the 1000 block of South Austin Boulevard.

Theft

The catalytic converter of a 2007 Toyota Prius was cut between 9 p.m., June 27, and 7 a.m., June 28, in 1000 block of South Austin Boulevard.

The catalytic converter of a 2005 Honda CR-V was cut between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., June 27, in the parking lot of Rush Oak Park Hospital, 520 S. Maple Ave.

The catalytic converter of a 1999 Honda Accord was cut between 8:37 a.m. and 8:40 p.m., June 27, in the 1100 block of Ontario Street.

The catalytic converter of a Toyota Prius was cut between 8:45 a.m. and 1:19 p.m., June 27, in the 1000 block of South Highland Avenue.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated June 29-July 3 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

