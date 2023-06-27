The Committee for a Just Peace in Israel and Palestine (CJPIP) would like to thank U.S. Representative Danny Davis for his support, and the community of Oak Park for their enthusiasm, in helping us forward the cause of human rights in Israel/Palestine.

Congressman Davis was presented with signatures gathered at Day in Our Village on a petition asking him to co-sponsor HR 3103, a bill “to promote and protect the human rights of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation,” and he has agreed.

CJPIP is a diverse, community-based group in Oak Park dedicated to organizing activities and educational events that advance the cause of peace and justice for both Palestinians and Israelis. This bill is one step toward limiting the support of the U.S. government for human rights abuses in Israel/Palestine.

Steering Committee

Committee for a Just Peace in Israel and Palestine (CJPIP)