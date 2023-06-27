An Oak Park resident found an armed burglar in her apartment in the 300 block of South Austin Boulevard on Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., June 24, after hearing a noise coming from her kitchen, she spotted a man standing in her living room. The man pointed a silver handgun at the resident, who fled her apartment unit. The burglar also fled.

Police believe the man possibly entered through an unlocked window. The estimated loss is unknown at this time.

Burglary

A black purse containing a driver’s license, credit and debit cards was taken during a home burglary in the 300 block of Wesley Avenue between 10 p.m., June 21, and 5:26 a.m., June 22. Police believe the intruder gained entry through an unlocked and open bathroom window. The estimated loss is $100.

Someone shattered the glass office door to Performance Massage Therapy, 715 Lake St., then once inside, ransacked several drawers and removed cash, between 1 p.m., June 24, and 9:27 a.m., June 25. The estimated loss is $100.

Someone shattered the front glass door to Service King Paint & Body, 1029 South Blvd., then ransacked a silver toolbox around 5 a.m., June 21. The estimated damage is $1,200.

Motor vehicle theft

A Hyundai Elantra was removed in the 300 block of Austin Boulevard between 5 p.m., June 19, and 11 a.m., June 20.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

The rear passenger side window of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was broken, and the vehicle’s steering wheel column peeled between 4 p.m. and 9:06 p.m., June 22, in the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue.

Someone broke the side rear window of a 2014 Kia Forte and peeled the vehicle’s steering wheel column between 11:30 p.m., June 23, and 7:12 a.m., June 24, in the 900 block of South Avenue.

A witness saw two men break the rear window of a 2015 Kia Optima, then enter the vehicle and peel its steering column, at 5 a.m., June 24, in the 300 block of Lake Street. The two men then fled in a gray, box-shaped sports utility vehicle traveling northbound on Ridgeland Avenue from Lake Street.

A witness saw three men break the rear window of a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe at 9:35 a.m., June 24, in the 700 block of South Maple Avenue. The men fled in a gold Hyundai, last seen going northbound on Wenonah Avenue from Adams Street. The Santa Fe had its steering wheel column peeled.

Theft

A package containing a video picture frame was taken from the 100 block of North Oak Park Avenue between 10 a.m. and 11:03 a.m., June 25.

Criminal property damage

The glass storefront of a Shell gas station, 6129 W. North Ave., was damaged by a projectile from a shooting in Chicago at 2:29 p.m., June 25. The Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports, dated June 21-26, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan