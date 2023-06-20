An unknown person pointed a gun at an Oak Park resident during an incident of road rage at 6:55 a.m., June 12.
The offender pulled up alongside the victim in a white Chevrolet Equinox then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the Oak Park resident in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Reckless discharge of a firearm
- Two 45 caliber rounds were discharged in the 1100 block of South Lyman Avenue at 12:01 p.m., June 13. An Oak Park detective has been assigned to investigate. No injuries or damage reported.
Burglary
- Two pairs of soccer cleats, a pair of goalie gloves, socks and cash were taken from an unlocked 2017 Honda Civic in the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue between 8:45 p.m., June 15, and 8:15 a.m., June 16. The estimated loss is $635.
- Someone broke into a home through an unlocked rear basement door then removed a white Xbox console, a blue controller, two external hard drives and an HDMI cord from the residence between midnight and 8:30 a.m., June 14, in the 600 block of Highland Avenue. The estimated loss is $580.
- A gray MacBook Pro laptop computer was taken from an unlocked 2021 Toyota sports utility vehicle between 7 p.m., June 11, and 11 p.m., June 12, in the 400 block of North Maple Avenue.
Motor vehicle theft
- A 2018 Toyota Highlander was taken between 10:30 p.m., June 14, and 6:30 a.m., June 15, in the 900 block of Ontario Street.
- A 2014 Hyundai Elantra was removed between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., June 16, in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard.
- A 2017 Ford Escape was stolen in the 200 block of South Taylor Avenue between 11:15 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., June 17.
- A 2017 Kia Sportage was taken between 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., June 18, in the 200 block of North Euclid Avenue.
- A 2020 Honda CR-V was stolen in the 100 block of South East Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 11:09 a.m., June 14.
Attempted motor vehicle theft
- An Oak Park resident saw two males near his 2014 Kia Soul, which had its rear passenger’s side window broken, at 7:33 p.m., June 16, in the 200 block of South Cuyler Avenue. The two offenders fled on foot and the victim noticed his vehicle’s steering column had been peeled.
Theft
- The catalytic converter, oxygen sensor and muffler were removed from a 2007 Honda Element between 9 p.m., June 14, and 9 a.m., June 15.
- The catalytic converter was removed from a 2020 Nissan NV200 between 9 a.m., June 10, and 9 a.m., June 15, in the 100 block of North Austin Boulevard.
These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated June 15-20 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.
Compiled by Stacey Sheridan