An unknown person pointed a gun at an Oak Park resident during an incident of road rage at 6:55 a.m., June 12.

The offender pulled up alongside the victim in a white Chevrolet Equinox then pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the Oak Park resident in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Two 45 caliber rounds were discharged in the 1100 block of South Lyman Avenue at 12:01 p.m., June 13. An Oak Park detective has been assigned to investigate. No injuries or damage reported.

Burglary

Two pairs of soccer cleats, a pair of goalie gloves, socks and cash were taken from an unlocked 2017 Honda Civic in the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue between 8:45 p.m., June 15, and 8:15 a.m., June 16. The estimated loss is $635.

Someone broke into a home through an unlocked rear basement door then removed a white Xbox console, a blue controller, two external hard drives and an HDMI cord from the residence between midnight and 8:30 a.m., June 14, in the 600 block of Highland Avenue. The estimated loss is $580.

A gray MacBook Pro laptop computer was taken from an unlocked 2021 Toyota sports utility vehicle between 7 p.m., June 11, and 11 p.m., June 12, in the 400 block of North Maple Avenue.

Motor vehicle theft

A 2018 Toyota Highlander was taken between 10:30 p.m., June 14, and 6:30 a.m., June 15, in the 900 block of Ontario Street.

A 2014 Hyundai Elantra was removed between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., June 16, in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard.

A 2017 Ford Escape was stolen in the 200 block of South Taylor Avenue between 11:15 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., June 17.

A 2017 Kia Sportage was taken between 6:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., June 18, in the 200 block of North Euclid Avenue.

A 2020 Honda CR-V was stolen in the 100 block of South East Avenue between 9:30 a.m. and 11:09 a.m., June 14.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

An Oak Park resident saw two males near his 2014 Kia Soul, which had its rear passenger’s side window broken, at 7:33 p.m., June 16, in the 200 block of South Cuyler Avenue. The two offenders fled on foot and the victim noticed his vehicle’s steering column had been peeled.

Theft

The catalytic converter, oxygen sensor and muffler were removed from a 2007 Honda Element between 9 p.m., June 14, and 9 a.m., June 15.

The catalytic converter was removed from a 2020 Nissan NV200 between 9 a.m., June 10, and 9 a.m., June 15, in the 100 block of North Austin Boulevard.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated June 15-20 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan