Malcolm X. College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., will hold a two-day Juneteenth celebration this weekend.

Now in its third year, the festival is organized by a group of Cook County commissioners, state and federal representatives and aldermen that mostly represent the South and West sides of Chicago, including Commissioner Dennis Deer (2nd), Alds. Monique Scott (24th) and Walter Burnett (27th) and Cong. Danny Davis (D-7).

On the evening of June 16, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson will speak at the Juneteenth Scholarship Reception at the 540 W. Madison St. building rooftop. The evening’s program includes a showcase of youth leadership in the arts with African dance, a drumline, soulful music, the annual “Divine 9 roll call,” and great food.

On June 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the college will host panel discussions, a resource fair and a blood drive. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will give opening remarks, followed by panels on health equity, criminal justice reform, Black entrepreneurship and investing. A family entertainment event will kick off at 3 p.m. with performances by Kells the Artist, Bobbi Ponder, Sean Black, D’Moment and others.

The events are free and open to the public, but pre-registration is encouraged.

For more information, visit www.JuneteenthIllinois.com