An Oak Park woman ran away from a man carrying two large knives, who beckoned her to “come over here by me” and “stay with me,” while she was out walking at 4:20 a.m., June 3, near the intersection of Madison Street and Oak Park Avenue.

The man, who may have introduced himself as “Paul,” waved the two knives at the victim, before she fled the scene on foot northbound on Oak Park Avenue. No loss or injuries were reported.

Reckless discharge of a firearm

An armed man in an older green vehicle shot several times in the direction of a newer model sedan at the intersection of Madison Street and Cuyler Avenue at 5:15 p.m., June 4. No damage or injuries were reported.

Oak Park police responded to calls reporting one gunshot was heard at 2:17 a.m., June 4, in the 1100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue. Police recovered one spent 9 mm shell casing. No injuries or damages were reported.

Armed robbery

Three men robbed 7-Eleven, 661 South Blvd., at 6:19 a.m., May 29. After entering the convenience store, the first offender hopped over the front counter and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding she open the register. Once open, two of the offenders pocketed the contents of the register and then all three offenders fled, traveling northbound on foot. The estimated loss is $400.

Burglary

Someone broke into a home in the 500 block of South Kenilworth Avenue between 3:30 p.m., April 8, and 7:54 a.m., May 30, and ransacked the residence, damaging the victim’s mirror and dining table. Taken during the burglary were a white Apple iPhone 13, a green Apple iPhone 13, an Apple MacBook laptop, shoes and a black trunk of clothes. The estimated loss and damage is $7,900.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was taken between 1:45 p.m. and 3:17 p.m., June 1, in the first block of Superior Street.

A 2021 Infiniti QX-50 was removed between 6:25 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., June 2, in the 100 block of South Grove Avenue.

Someone removed a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, using a key fob left inside the vehicle, between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., May 29, in the 900 block of Pleasant Street.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone peeled the steering column of an unlocked 2014 Honda CR-V between 10 p.m., June 1, and 4 a.m., June 2, in the first block of Ontario Street.

Theft

Someone cut the catalytic converter from a 2010 Toyota Prius in the 300 block of South Boulevard between 4 p.m., May 31, and 8 a.m., June 1.

A brown lawn chair was taken from a front yard in the 200 block of South Scoville Avenue between 4 p.m., June 3, and 6:19 a.m., June 4.

Criminal damage to property

Someone damaged the front and rear driver’s side windows of a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the 100 block of Forest Place between 1 p.m., May 27, and 9:44 p.m., May 28.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated May 30-June 5 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan