On May 20, we welcomed over 1,000 guests to the Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk in our beautiful historic village of Oak Park. We truly appreciate this gracious community for welcoming guests from across the country with hospitality and friendship.

We thank the homeowners for generously sharing their magnificent houses and recognize the exceptional dedication of over 300 volunteers who bring this community together in goodwill.

Wright Plus would not be possible without our sponsors and patrons: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Village of Oak Park, Heritage Auctions, Old California Fine Lighting & Home Goods, Old Second National Bank, Baird & Warner, Chicago’s North Shore Convention & Visitors Bureau, RUSH Oak Park Hospital, and West Studio.

Thank you to our Dine Wright community partners: Broken Tart, Cucina Paradiso, Giordano’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, Maya Del Sol, Mickey’s Gyros & Ribs, Smoothie King, and Victory Italian.

Finally, thank you to the following local florists for their lovely floral arrangements: Berwyn’s Violet Flower Shop, Garland Flowers, Good Earth Greenhouse, Moss Modern Flowers, Tulipia Floral Design, and Westgate Flower & Plant Shop.

Without our many friends in this community, Wright Plus would not be possible.

Thank you all.

Celeste Adams

President and CEO

Frank Lloyd Wright Trust