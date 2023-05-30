Oak Park police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Washington Irving Elementary School, 1125 S. Cuyler Ave., about 10 minutes after school was dismissed Friday. No injuries were reported, but a soft lockdown was implemented for students still on the school playground or in extracurricular activities.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the area of South Cuyler Avenue, South Ridgeland Avenue and Garfield Street at approximately 3:10 p.m., May 26. Multiple callers reported hearing several rounds fired and seeing a black sports utility vehicle flee the area westbound on Garfield Street, according to Oak Park spokesperson Dan Yopchick.

Police found discharged rounds in the vicinity, as well as property damage from the incident.

Battery

An Oak Park resident was hit in the face and nose by an unknown man at 4:44 p.m., May 24, in the 900 block of Madison Street. The man fled.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

A 2015 Hyundai Sonata was removed between 7 p.m., May 26, and 5:30 a.m., May 27, in the 1100 block of South Maple Avenue.

A 2017 Jeep Cherokee was taken at approximately 2:30 p.m., May 25, in the 100 block of North Scoville Avenue. Chicago police recovered the vehicle in the 4100 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago, at 12:15 a.m., May 29.

A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, left running with the keys in the ignition, was taken at 8:38 p.m., May 26, in the 400 block of North Austin Boulevard. The driver exited the vehicle to make a food delivery but noticed someone exit a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda, and enter his Jetta. Both vehicles were last seen traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

The rear passenger’s side window of a 2014 Kia Forte was broken, and the vehicle’s steering column peeled between 11 p.m., May 26, and 4:12 a.m., May 27, in the 600 block of South Maple Avenue.

Someone broke into a 2017 Kia Sorento and partially removed the vehicle’s steering column between 3:20 p.m. and 4:52 p.m., May 26, in the 900 block of North Boulevard.

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2016 Kia Forte then peeled the vehicle’s steering column between 9 a.m., May 20, and 5:46 a.m., May 22, in the 800 block of South Maple Avenue.

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side window of a 2022 Hyundai Accent then peeled the vehicle’s steering column between 4:30 p.m., May 22, and 3 a.m., May 23.

Theft

The catalytic converter was taken from a 2003 Honda CR-V in the 100 block of North Scoville Avenue between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., May 25.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2013 Hyundai Elantra between 1 a.m., May 15, and 3 p.m., May 21, in the 100 block of North Humphrey Avenue.

Someone removed the lug nuts off the front left tire of a 2003 Honda Civic between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 22, in the 400 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

Criminal damage to property

Someone threw a piece of concrete at a 2011 Honda Accord, damaging its hood, the windshield and the windshield wiper fluid dispenser, in the 200 block of South Boulevard between noon and 5:35 p.m., May 24.

The rear passenger’s side window was removed from a 2018 Kia Optima between 2 p.m., May 20, and 4:55 a.m., May 22, in the 400 block of South Home Avenue.

Someone hit a parking pay station with a hammer between 6 p.m., May 19, and 9 a.m., May 20, in the 100 block of North Oak Park Avenue. The pay station belongs to the Village of Oak Park. The estimated damage is $20,000.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated May 23-29 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan