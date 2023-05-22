Grace Kapsch and Mia Hernandez each had a hat trick and Susie Shank added two goals and three assists as the Fenwick High School girls’ soccer team blanked Westinghouse 9-0 at the Priory Campus on May 19 to win its IHSA Class 2A regional.

It’s the second consecutive regional title for the Friars.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges along the way and we’re very impressed with how the girls have learned so much,” said Fenwick coach Craig Blazer. “They’re very coachable and are determined to keep winning.”

Fenwick, which improved to 6-9-5, has steadily improved despite facing a daunting schedule.

“The girls never quit,” Blazer said. “They just kept coming to training, wanting to get better, and they’re really starting to jell. Good things are happening, and it’s very exciting.”

The Friars meet Elmwood Park in a De La Salle Sectional semifinal May 24. The match is at the Illinois Institute of Technology campus, and a victory would mean advancement to the final May 27 against Payton Prep or Pritzker.

“We don’t know very much about Elmwood Park, so we’ll just focus in on ourselves,” Blazer said. “We want to have good energy, focus on our free kicks and restarts offensively and defensively. If we can have a good attack and create some fouls or corner kicks, I think we have a good chance.”

Also in Class 2A, Trinity High School saw its season end with a 3-2 defeat via penalty kicks to ITW/Speer Academy on May 17.

“It was tough to lose on penalty kicks,” said Trinity coach Alex Hurtado. “It’s all a learning experience.”

The Blazers (7-9-1) rallied from an early deficit as freshman Grace Ramel and sophomore Lesly Guerra each notched goals. But the Pride tallied a late goal to force extra time.

After a scoreless extra time, Guerra and Ramel converted their penalty kicks. But Speer converted four times to win the phase 4-2 and the match.

Ramel (team-high 26 goals) and Guerra (14 goals) are among 29 players returning for Trinity next year.

“It’s going to be great,” he said. “I intend to continue building next season.”

In Class 3A, Oak Park and River Forest ended its season May 19, losing 3-1 to New Trier in the Maine South Regional final.

Kiki Leman had a goal and Jackie Bollinger made eight saves for the Huskies (8-9-1).