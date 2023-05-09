Four juvenile males from Chicago were arrested and charged in connection with the aggravated armed carjacking of a 66-year-old Chicago resident in Oak Park early May 3.

The victim was out delivering newspapers at 4:18 a.m., May 3, in the 400 block of North Elmwood Avenue when he saw three males, all carrying handguns, approaching him. After commanding the victim to hand over his cell phone, one of the offenders then hit him in the head with a handgun, while the other two took the victim’s cash, wallet, cell phone and vehicle keys. The three offenders then fled in the victim’s 2021 Chevy Trailblazer.

Oak Park police were able to track the Chevy using the vehicle’s security system, OnStar, and intercepted the vehicle at 5:44 a.m. near Harlem Avenue and Jackson Boulevard in Forest Park. Four individuals then exited the vehicle and fled on foot but were stopped by police and taken into custody. A gun was found in the vehicle and the victim’s credit cards were recovered from one of the juveniles.

All four juveniles were processed and turned over to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center, having all been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Burglary

A Black & Decker leaf blower, a Black & Decker weed whacker and batteries were removed from a storage room that had been broken into between 9:58 a.m., May 4, and 9:58 a.m., May 5, in the 100 block of South Humphrey Avenue. The estimated loss is $650.

Attempted burglary

Someone tried to pry open the side service door of a residential garage in the 600 block of South East Avenue between noon and 4:45 p.m., May 3.

Motor vehicle theft and recovery

Someone removed an unlocked 2008 Mazda 5 parked in the 800 block of South Oak Park Avenue between 12:05 p.m. and 12:14 p.m., May 7.

A 1997 Infiniti was removed between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., May 7, in the first block of Chicago Avenue.

A 2008 Pontiac G8 was taken from the parking lot of West Suburban Medical Center, 3 Erie Ct., between 4:30 a.m., April 29, and 9 a.m., May 2.

A 2017 Chrysler 300 was removed between 8:30 p.m., May 1, and 6 a.m., May 2, in the 1200 block of North Hayes Avenue.

A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken between 6 p.m., April 29, and 11:15 a.m., April 30, in the 300 block of South Humphrey Avenue.

Theft

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2007 Toyota Prius parked in the 1100 block of Ontario Street between 1 p.m., May 4, and 9 a.m., May 6.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 1999 Ford F-450 dump truck between 12 p.m., April 30, and 2:15 p.m., May 4, in the 6800 block of North Avenue.

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2009 Honda Element between noon and 4:15 p.m., May 4, in the 400 block of Home Avenue.

Someone took a blue men’s Trek mountain bicycle after cutting the cable lock securing it to a bike rack in the 1000 block of Lake Street between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., May 4. The estimated loss is $350.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated May 2-8 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan