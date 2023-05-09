Creative Connections

Saturday, May 13, 6-8 p.m., Satish Factory Art

This group exhibition features three talented artists: printmaker Rene Arceo, mixed media artist Satish Prabhu, and paper mache sculptor Phyllis Frick. 415 N. Marion St., Oak Park.

Jessamine Chan and Deborah Shapiro in Conversation

Saturday, May 13, 12-1 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Conversation and Q&A with author Jessamine Chan, moderated by fellow writer Deborah Shapiro. Chan’s The School for Good Mothers introduces, in Frida, an everywoman for the ages, using dark wit to explore the pains and joys of the deepest ties that bind us, Shapiro’s third novel, Consolation, was published in October 2022. Co-sponsored by the Hemingway Foundation. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

An Affair to Remember: Mamah Borthwick & Frank Lloyd Wright in Oak Park

Tuesday, May 16, 6-7 p.m., virtually through Oak Park Public Library

Mamah Borthwick’s relationship with Frank Lloyd Wright is remembered chiefly for its having ended in her tragic murder in Wisconsin in 1914. Much less is known about their affair during the previous decade in Oak Park. In this program, Mark Borthwick, a distant relative of Mamah’s, will draw on his new biography of her to reveal surprising facts about this pivotal period in her life and that of Frank Lloyd Wright. Co-sponsored by the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust. Register now at oppl.org/calendar.

Adult Board Game & Lego Night

Wednesday, May 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Experience open gaming with other board game and Lego enthusiasts. Some games and Lego sets will be provided, but bring a game and sets of your own to share or play with others. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Los Perros Cubanos/Luna Blues Machine

Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m., Outta Space

Hip-hop and salsa, coexisting in the same space on the same night? That is exactly what’s going on here, as headliners Los Perros Cubanos features the music of Cuba’s Golden Age of the ‘40s and ‘ 50s. The Luna Blues Machine, contrary to their name, are not blues, but rather an “acoustic Latin hip-hop folk-soul” act, fronted by sisters Belinda and Maritza Cervantes. $10, 6840 32nd St., Berwyn.

Creative Studio: Open Studio Hours

Wednesday, May 17, 1-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

The Creative Studio allows patrons ages 14+ to come and work on self-directed projects using the Creative Studio space and resources. Children ages 13 and under may use the Creative Studio and work on projects together with an adult (18+) caregiver. Work spaces and materials are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Creative Technology staff will be on hand to assist with resources and access, but additional learning should be arranged separately via a Learning Lab appointment. Learn more at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.