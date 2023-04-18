Spencer Tyson

Spencer A. Tyson, 82, departed his earthly life on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A native son of Alton, Illinois, his parents were Mary F. (Hinton) and Claude Tyson. He spent his formative years in Dogtown, which no longer exists, and East Alton. He attended Alton Senior High School, but graduated in California after enlisting with the U.S. Marine Corps. When he came back to Alton, he worked jobs at the old Tri-City grocery store and for Standard Oil while getting his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He married Lois Granger of East St. Louis, Illinois, had two daughters, and traveled in his job as an Equitable Life Insurance salesman. He earned a second degree which enabled him to become a pension analyst.

He enjoyed cultural pursuits, like traveling, eating good food, reading books, and listening to jazz and classical music. He had a wry sense of humor with a deadpan delivery and ribbed his loved ones gently, also knowing when to poke fun at himself. Family was important to him, and he doted on them. He was a man who would help without complaint.

Spencer spent his last 42 years living in the Chicago area.

He is survived by Lois, his wife of almost 60 years; two daughters, Kimberly and Nicole; his son-in-law, Nathan Goldbaum; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St. in Oak Park.