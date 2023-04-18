Patricia Fiorini

Patricia (Schaefer) Fiorini, of Oak Park, died peacefully on March 18, 2023. Born on March 17, 1943, she had just celebrated her 80th birthday. A graduate of Trinity High School and Trinity College. A devoted career woman, she served as the president of Fraud for Blue Cross Blue Shield before retiring. Pat and Ray were world travelers and spent their free time trekking the globe and at antique car meets.

Pat was married for nearly 50 years to the love of her life, Ray Fiorini, until his death in 2017. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (McGurn) Schaefer; sister of the late Sally (Harry) Clow; aunt of the late Colleen Clow; and is survived by her nephews Harry (Maura) Clow, Kevin (Jennifer) Clow, and her nieces, Kelly (Michael) Rabichow, and Gabrielle Clow, as well as her 14 great-nieces and -nephews.

A celebration-of-life Mass was held at St. Giles Church in Oak Park on April 15, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.