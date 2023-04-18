Mary Strudeman

Mary Therese Strudeman (nee Kelty), 94, of Oak Park, died peacefully on April 6, 2023. Born on Oct. 25, 1928, she was a longtime Ascension parishioner in Oak Park, who embraced the faith and her community. She had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed an active lifestyle, including skiing, tennis, walking, gardening, watercolors, travel and yoga, but nothing made her happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her vocation was as a special education teacher in the near west suburbs. She loved making a difference in others’ lives and the many stories that went along with that.

Her volunteer passions included ushering at theaters, gardening at area greenhouses, walking for hunger (CROP) and “Reading Grandma” for kindergarteners at Irving School. One of her favorite efforts was with the Ascension Ministers of Care for almost 40 years, helping the organization serve residents at three area nursing facilities.

Her exuberant laughter, compassionate caring and genuine smile will be missed by many.

Mary was the wife of late Thomas A. Strudeman; the mother of Ellen Acevedo (Alfonso), Timothy Strudeman (Andrea), Laura Strudeman (Michael LeBaron), Thomas Strudeman (Nicky); the grandmother of Alfonso, Emily, Matthew, Malle, Kevin and Laura; the sister of the late Jack (Mary Agnes) and Robert (Pat); and cousin, aunt and friend to many.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park, on Saturday April 22 at 2:30 p.m. Visitation with family and friends at 1:30 p.m. Reception follow Mass. In honor of Mary, please wear bright colors and/or fun earrings because she lived her life in full color.

In lieu of flowers, please specify donations to Ascension https://www.givecentral.org/location/580 or UChicago Medicine – Comer Children’s Hospital.