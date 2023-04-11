On April Fools’ Day, I celebrated my 99th birthday. No fooling! The years have indeed flown by, giving me so many memories, some sweet and others I’d prefer to forget. Yet, rather than dwelling in the past and bemoaning what I’ve lost over the years, I consciously try to focus on the here and now, and yes, on the future, too.

Spring is beginning and beautiful blossoming has arrived in River Forest — flowers are bursting out of the cold ground; tiny green leaves are decorating the bare-limbed trees; and the grass is struggling to weave its miniature blades into the lawn. Bring forth another thrilling year, Mr. Spring and Mother Nature. I’m ready to celebrate the dawn of each new day!

There are very special events happening at the same time this spring. Concurrently, three major religions observed their respective special holidays of Easter, Passover, and Ramadan. This unique concurrence offers an opportunity for us to focus on what we have in common, rather than focus on our differences, so prevalent in this day and age. Some years ago when I traveled a great deal, I’d make an effort to attend religious festivals and traditional cultural events. I almost always noted much similarity. Paramount in all of them is a strong sense of community and living lives grounded in good moral values.

My parents raised me with a loving strictness, and though I didn’t have any formal religious upbringing, the Golden Rule and good values were always expected of me. Growing up, I had the good fortune to experience a supportive family and many dear friends. I even have three precious women with whom I’ve shared a close, sister-like friendship for 70+ years, and counting. What grand wealth my loving relationships have given me over this long lifetime.

I sometimes wonder what kind of upbringing someone like Trump had. Was he given moral guideposts, and if so, what led him to go so far astray? Does Trump have any close, loving friends, or only followers? Additionally, I question, what motivates good people, his followers, to accept the Trump-ite view replete with racism, hate, fear, greed, and little to no concern for their fellow Americans.

To my knowledge, the only “accomplishment” ex-president Trump can claim is that he encouraged lowering taxes for large corporations and the super-wealthy. As an aside, recently Lindsey Graham went on Fox News requesting that folks send money to help Trump with his legal fees. Trump happens to be among America’s wealthiest folks, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion. I don’t think he needs any of our money or to dip into charity boxes. Would that Trump learned what I learned a long time ago: that true wealth is measured in loving friendships and close family ties.

This special season of spring, as the earth comes alive and we observe Easter, Passover, and Ramadan, is an ideal time to share our blessings and good fortune with one another. Be it a generosity of spirit or a donation to a worthwhile cause, we feed our souls and those of others.

My dear husband used to call this personal “psyche” income … what we “earn” by doing good for others, in deed, in spirit, or in possible financial support.

So for my 99th birthday, I wish you all a sweet season of peace and renewal. May we all know the true riches and wealth we gain from caring for one another.

And growing our psyche income.