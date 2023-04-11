Idea Box: Ramadan Around the World

Through April 28, Oak Park Public Library

This collection will be on display throughout the month of Ramadan. This exhibit, displaying what brings together Muslims from different parts of the world, is presented in collaboration with Dima Ali, community member and founder of Being Different. The exhibit is a collection of cultures that share the same faith, on display in the Main Library Idea Box windows. We hope you enjoy this rich and colorful cultural display. Learn more at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Adult Board Game & Lego Night

Wednesday, Oak Park Public Library

Every Wednesday through July 19, the library will feature a night of open gaming with other board game and Lego enthusiasts. Some games and Lego sets will be provided, but bring a game and sets of your own to share or play with others. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Stress Busting For Family Caregivers

Wednesday, April 19, 10 a.m., Rush Oak Park Physicians Group

If you are a family caregiver who feels burned out and overwhelmed, this nine-week course offers skills about how to identify, prevent and cope with stress. This class will meet once a week for 90 minutes. For more information, contact Devin Andrews at 708-725-9116 or dandrews@oakparktownship.com. 7222 Cermak Rd., #200, North Riverside.

Abstracted Abstractions

Friday, April 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Oak Park Art League

This abstract art exhibit will be on display through May 11. Tonight will be an opening reception with several of the artists in attendance. Artists of all skill levels are invited to apply, whether you are an established artist or just starting out. 720 Chicago Ave., Oak Park.

Barbara Clifford & the Shakin’ Tailfeathers

Saturday, April 15, 12 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Raunchy rock & soul at the corner where rockabilly and vintage R&B meet. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.

Matilda Jr.

Madison Street Theater

Friday, April 14, 7 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m.

Friday, April 21, 7 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m.

This five-time Tony-Award-winning production tells the story of a courageous, clever girl with special powers who dreams of a better life away from cruel, spiteful adults. Tickets: $8 for kids, $12 for adults. https://ovationacademy.org/shows-tickets/ 1010 Madison St, Oak Park.

School of Rock Oak Park 10th Anniversary Staff Show

Sunday, April 16, 4 p.m., FitzGerald’s

Come party with us for our 10-year anniversary. Featuring performances by The Fomites, Island of Misfit Toys, The Shanks, Some of the Parts, Houseband, Showteam, and our School of Rock Oak Park staff. The music starts at 4:30, main event staff show at 7. Adults ticket – $30. Under 18 ticket – $20. 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn.