Your campaigns now are done.

Election’s over, your side won.

Governing will be so much fun.

Now wouldn’t it be great

If those elected to legislate

Would then decide to cooperate?

Let’s throw a political party –

We’ll have some snacks and cake,

While we have a healthy debate

About the affairs of state.

Everybody gets a turn

To articulate and learn

Each other’s deep concern.

Let’s join a political party –

Speak your mind and be direct.

Treat each other with respect.

Find where values intersect.

Then we’ll build some great big tents

And talk to our constituents

Share some punch and common sense.

Let’s build a political party –

Obey the rules. Always play fair.

Remember that these musical chairs

Are not permanent affairs.

And when it’s time to find your socks,

Clean up puzzles, toys, and blocks,

Get some rest, ’cause history knocks.



Karen Muriello

Oak Park