Your campaigns now are done.
Election’s over, your side won.
Governing will be so much fun.
Now wouldn’t it be great
If those elected to legislate
Would then decide to cooperate?
Let’s throw a political party –
We’ll have some snacks and cake,
While we have a healthy debate
About the affairs of state.
Everybody gets a turn
To articulate and learn
Each other’s deep concern.
Let’s join a political party –
Speak your mind and be direct.
Treat each other with respect.
Find where values intersect.
Then we’ll build some great big tents
And talk to our constituents
Share some punch and common sense.
Let’s build a political party –
Obey the rules. Always play fair.
Remember that these musical chairs
Are not permanent affairs.
And when it’s time to find your socks,
Clean up puzzles, toys, and blocks,
Get some rest, ’cause history knocks.
Karen Muriello
Oak Park