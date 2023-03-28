Since my time as a village trustee in Oak Park ended in 2017, I inevitably get to speak with candidates every couple of years who are running for a seat on the village board. It’s no exaggeration to say that Brian Straw is the most qualified candidate for that position that I’ve had the pleasure of meeting over these past few cycles.

Brian is progressive and deeply committed to the work of anti-racism. He is also experienced, having actively served on the village’s transportation commission. This experience, and his leadership on the commission, is no small thing because it’s provided him with a detailed grasp of Oak Park’s unique form of government.

He knows what the village can and can’t do, and he is creative and intelligent enough to understand exactly how the powers of the village can be used to advance a progressive agenda and make tangible progress on equity, affordability and safety.

Brian has also shown himself to be deeply committed to the community through his activism and continual engagement with the issues that Oak Park has aspired to lead on for decades — integration, affordable housing, diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

I am grateful that Brian decided to run for the village board, and I am looking forward to voting for him.

I am urging all my Oak Park neighbors to do the same.

Adam Salzman

Village Trustee, 2011-2017