March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, first officially commemorated by President Barack Obama in 2012. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Donald Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

March 29, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the day that combat and combat support units withdrew completely from South Vietnam.

During the eight years of U.S. combat operations in Vietnam, hundreds of Oak Park and River Forest boys/men were drafted, selected by lottery or joined the military to serve in the military and Vietnam. Unfortunately, nine of them died in Vietnam in service to their country.

I hope Wednesday Journal will honor the men and women who fight and die in service to their country, in light of this 50th Anniversary, by printing this letter.

Alan E. Krause, draftee

Recon Platoon, Echo Company, 5th Battalion, 7th Calvary

1st Air Calvary Division, Republic of Vietnam

July 1970-April 1971