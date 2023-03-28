In my first full term as Oak Park village trustee, one of my top priorities as a trustee has been to tackle property taxes. When I took office, taxes had been going up 6-9% annually. Recognizing the unsustainable tax levy growth early in my first term, we committed our board to a more fiscally responsible model. We have successfully limited property tax levies to only 3% for the last four years, and no increase this year.

Despite many not believing this was possible without depleting reserves, I am happy that during this time we doubled our reserves without cutting any services.

I am a CPA and the only finance professional running for this office, so I believe my experience and education are crucial to continuing the financial diligence we have established over the last two boards.

Another achievement I am proud of is the Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance (IZO), which ensures dedicated affordable housing units, or funds for our housing trust that are used to underwrite affordable housing developments and programs. Affordable housing is one of the most important elements to maintain the diversity that makes Oak Park the wonderful place it is. As a village, we must always be considering ways to guarantee that a strong percentage of our housing stock stays affordable. Our IZO has raised well over $3 million and has supported the creation of workforce housing at 801 S. Oak Park Ave., as well as other initiatives.

As a trustee, I am an advocate for public safety and have continuously met with neighbors and stakeholders throughout the village to hear their concerns and suggest solutions that make Oak Park a safe place. I understand that safety is a top priority for Oak Parkers. Two specific things that illustrate my commitment to public safety are the elimination of overnight hours for retail businesses when they became hot spots for violent crime and working with a neighboring community to address problem businesses on Roosevelt Road. These issues took an enormous amount of time, meeting with affected neighbors and building consensus around my proposed strategies. It was an investment in time that I was proud to make.

I am also committed to environmental sustainability and worked hard to adopt our Climate Action Plan. I recognize the urgent need to address climate change and believe that Oak Park has a responsibility to do its part in creating a more sustainable future. Now that we have an adopted plan, we need to shift our focus to implementation and sustainable funding, in order to keep things moving in the right direction.

Finally, I have supported many racial equity initiatives, including establishing, and hiring, our DEI director, and the implementation of racial equity assessment tools to make more informed decisions at the board table.

As a lifelong resident of Oak Park, I care deeply about this village and all who live, work, and visit here. I believe by working together, we can build a community that is welcoming, inclusive, and equitable for everyone.

I ask for your support so I can continue to serve Oak Park as village trustee. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and am committed to continuing the hard work needed to keep progressing.

Jim Taglia is a candidate for re-election as Oak Park village trustee.