I served the village of Oak Park as deputy village clerk from 2005 to 2010. During that time I had the privilege of working with Simone Boutet. She was an assistant attorney for our village. Simone’s knowledge of our village code is vast and deep, as is her familiarity with our form of government, committees, and departments. She is smart as a whip, witty, kind, and committed to our hometown. She is able to articulate her visions for the village. I will vote for her with full confidence that she will serve Oak Park with thoughtfulness and integrity. I encourage you to vote for her as well.

Karen Muriello

Oak Park