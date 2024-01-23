Each year, college football coaches go all over the country to visit and recruit high school players. To be sure, most of the visits are mundane and low-key.

But there was absolutely nothing boring about Fenwick High School junior Nate Marshall’s day on Jan. 16. Not only was he visited by a major college coach in quite a unique fashion, he also received a nice surprise honor from the National Football League’s Chicago Bears.

The day began with Marshall getting a visit from University of Miami (Florida) head football coach Mario Cristobal at Fenwick’s Priory Campus in River Forest. Unbeknownst to Marshall, arrangements had been made to have Cristobal depart via helicopter from the soccer field.

After that surprise, Marshall, a two-way player at defensive end and offensive tight end, received another pleasantly unexpected gift when Gustavo Silvas, manager of youth football and community programs for the Bears, came by and announced that Marshall would be the team’s representative in the Nike Next Ones Showcase on Feb. 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, site of Super Bowl LVIII (58), which takes place the following day. The event features the top high school players selected from each NFL city, with participants getting one-on-one instruction and training from current and former NFL players.

Most surprising of all, Marshall, who couldn’t be reached by Wednesday Journal for this story, did not initially plan to play football at Fenwick. He was focused on basketball, which is in his bloodlines. Marshall’s mother Khara played at DePaul University, and his uncle Ken Norman played at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign before enjoying a lengthy career in the National Basketball Association, primarily with the Atlanta Hawks.

But during a summer math enrichment class before his freshman year, a chance conversation with his teacher influenced Marshall to come out for football.

“The first day that Nate walked into the classroom, I knew he was someone I needed to get on the football field,” said the teacher, Dominic Bolton, who also happens to be a coach on Fenwick’s freshman team. “The first reason was mainly because of his size; he towered over all the freshmen. Every day I would ask Nate, ‘What are your thoughts on playing football?’ His response was, ‘I’ll think about it.’

“On the last day of class I told him, ‘I’ll see you at the first practice’,” Bolton added. “He didn’t say anything, looked at me, and smiled when walking out. Sure enough, he showed up the first day of practice, and the legend of Nate Marshall began.”

Fenwick High School junior football/basketball’s Nate Marshall (second from left) with mother Khara (left), brother Noah, father Nate Sr., and brother Nolan (front row) at Fenwick’s Priory Campus, Jan. 16, following visits from University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal and Gustavo Silvas of the Chicago Bears. (Courtesy of Fenwick High School)

University of Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal (left), Fenwick High School junior Nate Marshall (center), and a Miami assistant coach display the “U” – Miami’s logo – at the end of Cristobal’s visit to Fenwick’s Priory Campus, Jan. 16. Cristobal and his assistant then boarded the helicopter behind them en route to another area. (Courtesy of Fenwick High School)

That day, Bolton says, he and the other freshman coaches were awed by Marshall’s ability.

“He did things that freshmen weren’t supposed to do,” he stated. “We all said he had what it takes to play at the next level. [But] I think that Nate has been successful because of his dedication to get better; he has worked extremely hard to get where he is now.”

Marshall was the CCL/ESCC Orange Division Defensive Player of the Year this past year. He had 38 tackles (16 for loss), six sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and four blocked kicks. On offense, he had four touchdown receptions.

What impresses Bolton most is how Marshall has conducted himself throughout the recruiting process.

“Everyday at practice, he walks past the freshman field and always takes the time to say hi,” Bolton said. “When players receive certain accolades, some walk around like they think they’re better than everyone else, but Nate has stayed humble.”

Marshall, who has offers from numerous major universities, including Alabama, Auburn, Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin, hasn’t announced when he will make his decision. Nor has he released a list of schools he will officially visit this year.

First, Marshall has another season left to hone his skills.

“I just hope he makes it his best,” said Bolton. “I want him to enjoy the black and white for one more season and make some memories with his teammates. Wherever Nate decides to further his education and football career, the school should know they are getting a one-of-a-kind athlete who is going to give it his all.”

