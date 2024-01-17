In early 2020, a year largely defined by a global pandemic, Alison Beauvais Carris (Ali) took the opportunity to redefine her life beyond what was once a typical routine and build something new. Feeling over-stressed and torn between personal and professional obligations, Ali sought something better for her family and her clients. With 15+ years providing mental and behavioral health support to individuals and families within the neurodiverse community, Ali crafted Behavioral Learning, an organization whose mission is to transform adult services into high quality, compassionate, individualized care.

At Behavioral Learning, “we take a neurodiversity affirming approach to therapy that builds on the strengths of each individual,” says Ali. “This is different from more traditional approaches; a neuro affirming model recognizes the societal barriers that pose challenges for neurodivergent folx and instead of focusing on reducing symptoms, the shift is to embrace neurological differences through self-exploration and advocacy.” Behavioral Learning Expanded beyond their growing outpatient program in 2022, when they opened the Adult Learning Center,which caters to neurodivergent youth. “We aim to provide an inclusive, calm, and compassionate environment in which learners can expand on their strengths by learning skills that get them closer to their chosen goals,” says Director Danyelle Sawyers-Takemasa, who joined the team shortly thereafter. “As a small organization, we can be flexible and focus on things our clients truly value.”

If you, or someone you love, would like to learn more, Behavioral Learning Can be reached at 866-727-1194 or by visiting the website Behavioral-Learning.com.

