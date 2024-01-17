Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johnson is energized by the day-to-day challenges of leading the Village’s busy Police Department as she enters her second year in the position.

Chief Johnson was appointed Chief of Police in November 2022 following a national search. She is the first female to hold the position in Oak Park since its incorporation in 1902.

“Oak Park has a rich history of excellence in law enforcement,” Johnson said. “As I move into my 24th year with the Village, I’m honored to continue the department’s commitment to community engagement, officer training and wellness, and incorporating the alternative response to calls for service program into operation.”

Chief Johnson’s extensive service background highly influences her leadership philosophy. Prior to working in Oak Park, Chief Johnson served in a variety of public service roles, including as a case manager with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and a correctional officer. Additionally, Chief Johnson taught as an adjunct professor of juvenile justice at MacCormac College.

She began serving Oak Park as a patrol officer in 2000. She worked in a variety of roles in the department including neighborhood resource officer, juvenile specialist, internal affairs sergeant, detective commander, deputy chief and interim chief.

“I’m extremely proud to lead this department. The men and women of the Oak Park Police Department strive to provide exceptional service while treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Johnson said. “Our strong commitment to engaging with the community lends itself to working as partners with stakeholders to help keep Oak Park a safe and wonderful place to live, work or visit.”

Johnson holds a master’s degree in Organizational Behavior/Organizational Development from Benedictine University and a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement Administration from Western Illinois University. She is also a graduate of the Public Safety Staff and Command School at Northwestern University and the Senior Management Institute of Police in Boston. She and her husband live in Chicago with their two sons. More information about the Oak Park Police Department, including helpful safety tips and community resources, is available at www.oak-park.us/police.

