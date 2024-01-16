A man approached an Oak Park resident who was on foot on Jan. 11 at the 500 block of South Cuyler Avenue. He displayed a firearm and demanded the resident hand over his keys. The man then stole the resident’s black 2014 Toyota Corolla and headed south. The estimated loss is $18,000.

Burglary

Someone by unknown means shattered the rear driver’s side window of an Oak Park resident’s 2016 Kia Sorento. The individual then entered the vehicle and damaged the steering column while trying to steal the vehicle. The incident, which occurred between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13 on the 900 block of Ontario Street, resulted in an unknown amount of damage.

Battery

An individual struck an Oak Park resident in the back of the head as they were walking Jan. 10 on the 100 block of Madison Street. The individual was last seen walking north on Taylor Avenue from Madison Street.

Warrant arrest

A man from Chicago was arrested Jan. 13 on the 200 block of Madison Street after he was identified as participating in two separate burglaries occurring Dec. 17, 2023, and Dec. 22, 2023. He also had an active Cook County warrant for aggravated battery. The man was processed and held for bond hearings.

Domestic battery arrest

An Oak Park man was arrested for domestic battery on Jan. 15 at the 100 block of Forest Avenue. He was processed and held for bond hearings.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor arrest

A man from Oak Park was arrested Jan. 15 on the 600 block of Harrison Street for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The minor is a Zion resident. The man was processed, issued a citation and released.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone broke into an Oak Park resident’s 2023 Kia Forte by removing the rear passenger window. After gaining entry, the individual damaged the steering column while attempting to steal the vehicle. The incident occurred between Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 on the 900 block of Wesley Avenue. The estimated damage is $1,000.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Jan. 9-15, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Luzane Draughon

