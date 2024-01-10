Eggsperience is a local restaurant with a presence not only in Elmwood Park, but also in the city in Lakeview, on Taylor Street, Irving Park Road and in Wheeling. The idea for farm to table freshness at breakfast and lunch with locally sourced ingredients hatched in 2004. But it wasn’t until 2018 when the concept came to The Circle in Elmwood Park at 16 Conti Parkway.

The idea of an egg with just about anything has been on trend for a while, but its deliciousness has not faded. The restaurant’s website boasts that, “all egg dishes are made with free range, USDA organic, non-GMO fresh eggs from local farmers.” And the orange juice is fresh squeezed.

The menu ranges from traditional breakfasts that you can tuck into with gusto, like a variety of omelets and scrambles. There is an option to build your own from a wide variety of ingredients, if one on the menu doesn’t tempt you. Eggs are still the main attraction when you order steak and eggs, corned beef hash and eggs, or a variety of benedicts. Avocado toast with an egg on top is a sure winner. And an egg and cheese bagel covers all the bases.

What is surprising is the number of flavor profiles that all of these come in. There is The Ranchero omelet with a mix of chorizo sausage, jalapeños, queso fresco, topped with a cilantro lime sour cream. A Mediterranean pairs eggs with spinach, imported kalamata olives and authentic Greek feta cheese. Greek yogurt parfait lives up to its namesake “perfect.”

Chilaquilles | Risé Sanders-Weir

The chilaquiles is a sensation bringing rich tortillas, eggs any style, and green salsa together with queso fresco and cilantro lime sour cream.

The menu encompasses many dietary needs with vegetarian options and even some vegan ones. Berry Berry Oatmeal is made with water, not milk, so vegans can dig in.

Berry Berry oatmeal | Risé Sanders-Weir

Sweet tooth diners aren’t left out either. Crepes, pancakes, waffles or French toast can cozy up with berries, Nutella, or cinnamon. Fried chicken and waffles spans both sides of sweet and savory. For the kids, Oreo cookie pancakes are sure to please. Both pancakes and waffles can be ordered gluten-free.

But wait…there is lunch! The breakfast menu is available all day long but when you start to dream of tacos, salads, soup, and sandwiches, Eggsperience has got you covered there too. The Eggsperience Cracked Egg Burger is a house specialty. Paired with sweet potato fries no one is going away hungry.

Cracked-egg burger & sweet potato fries | Risé Sanders-Weir

Online review sites give the restaurant an average between 4 to 4.5 out of 5 stars with positive reviews such as:

We got two kids’ meals and two regular ones and it only took like 10 minutes from ordering to get our food. A nice touch is the water carafe at the table and a coffee carafe for refills of both.

Had the dulce de leche French toast. They came with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas and an amazing sauce. Generous portion and beautiful presentation.

You’ll need a to go container for most options. Generous portions, fabulous omelets, and the option for pancakes as a side guarantee a perfect sweet savory breakfast experience.

The restaurant’s website states that this location is under new management, which will surely address any negatives that might have accumulated in the past. Eggsperience offers catering and delivery, as well as pick up service. And specials rotate throughout the month.

Once you decide that this place is everything it’s cracked up to be, there’s a rewards program for repeat eaters. Earn 1 point for every $1 spent at this location and you’ll get $10 off your next order after every 100 points.

At Eggsperience you can answer the age-old question: which came first, the chicken or the egg? The answer: whichever one you ordered for your meal.

Eggsperience in Elmwood Park | Risé Sanders-Weir The details eggsperiencecafe.com/locations/elmwood-park

16 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

(708) 395-5007

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.