Every year on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, there are several high school basketball invitationals and events across Illinois.

But when Trinity High School coach Kim Coleman decided to create her own event last year, she wanted it to be unique in a way that would put Dr. King’s ideals on display.

“Our MLK Showcase was created to highlight and promote African-American coaches who serve as leaders of their respective programs and communities,” she said.

Given how well-received last year’s event was, Coleman decided to bring it back. This year’s showcase takes place at Trinity on Jan. 15, King’s birthday, and consists of eight games, all featuring schools coached by African-Americans.

“We want to continue to make it about the coaches and the impact they’ve had on their schools and players,” said Coleman, adding that each coach will receive polo shirts commemorating the visit. They will also be served meals, courtesy of Black-owned vendors onsite.

The event features local flavor as both OPRF and Fenwick are participating. The meaning and importance are not lost on the coaches.

“I would like for my team to understand the importance of working together and competing,” OPRF coach Renee Brantley said. “There was once a time in our history when we would not have been allowed to do so, which wasn’t that long ago. To be able to play with and against others from different backgrounds shows that we can come together and progress in the right direction.”

“Obviously, MLK is a day in history for us. I am excited to be able to participate in this event,” said Fenwick coach Lenae Fergerson. “It is always inspiring to see the number of schools that are being led by African-Americans. This day is just another reminder of how far we have come.”

Second Annual Trinity MLK Basketball Showcase 8 a.m. – Walther Christian vs. Ridgewood 9:45 a.m – OPRF vs. Senn 11:30 a.m. – Amundsen vs. Thornwood 1:15 p.m. – Deerfield vs. Westinghouse 3 p.m. – Hope Academy vs Taft 4:45 p.m. – Fenwick vs Thornton Fractional North 6:30 p.m. – Phillips vs Mother McAuley 8:15 p.m. – Trinity vs Hyde Park Tickets cost $10 and are good for admission to all eight games. They can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.