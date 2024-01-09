When I was a freshman in high school and taking a class in general science, it came to pass that part of one chapter in the textbook dealt with hair with a sub topic on baldness. At this time in my life, I had thick, light-brown hair, but I feared going bald like my dad.

My uncle Gene had a slight widow’s peak, but my uncle Hubert had a full head of cinnamon brown hair. My grandfather had a very full head of snow-white hair, which I admired and hoped that I, too, would someday have hair like his. My mother and grandmother had copious hair, so I thought I would always have a full head of hair.

My science teacher seemed to like the topic of hair, so the class spent two weeks combing through the material, and the teacher never missed a stroke. We viewed slides explaining partial baldness, area baldness, which is the absence of hair from areas that are usually covered by hair, and old-age baldness, which my teacher said occurs in men — for the most part — over 55 and eventually leads to complete baldness.

My dad once told me he was bald by the time he was 40.

I still felt confident about retaining my hair until the teacher told us about premature baldness, which develops in people in their 20s. It proceeds unevenly with certain areas becoming completely bald, but hair continues to grow at a normal rate over the rest of the scalp. The teacher called it pattern baldness as he ran his fingers through his thick blond hair. When we had completed the section on hair, he reminded us that baldness is inherited from the father. I could see trouble heading my way.

I decided to make a complete study of baldness, to see if I could find a clue to how I could keep my hair, and found out that scientists believed that infection, hormone imbalance and, of course, heredity caused baldness, and, again, males were the most affected.

I also learned that baldness may be a symptom of scarlet fever, typhoid fever, dermatitis of the scalp, or ringworm, but I had never had any of these problems, nor did I have any nutritional deficiencies, and I did not take medication.

I knew the time had come for me to ask my grandfather and my uncle Hubert how they maintained full heads of hair. The first thing they said was that heredity was the key, and my grandfather said that his father and grandfather both had full heads of hair.

The next thing they told me was to clean my scalp because stimulation from regular washing and brushing would help prevent hair loss. I felt if I followed this advice, I would beat the heredity trap.

I washed my hair every day using a mild shampoo, rinsing my hair thoroughly, and after drying my hair, brushing it vigorously for a minute. I really had confidence.

I fought a good fight, but by the time I was 45, heredity had won.

I didn’t mind, though, because I had been told that bald men are deep thinkers.