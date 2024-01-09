Beer and Cheese Pairing

Wednesday, Jan. 17, Kinslahger Brewing Company

Beautiful Rind partners with Kinslahger Brewing for a beer and cheese pairing event. Enjoy an interactive, guided tasting with five beers from Kinslahger Brewing Company expertly paired by Beautiful Rind’s cheese mongers. Hear insights from Keith, Kinslahger’s owner/brewer, and learn about the pairings. Two sessions are available on Tuesday and Wednesday but act fast as tickets are limited. Arrive 10-15 minutes early. All participants must be 21+ with a valid ID, and tickets are non-refundable. For inquiries, email info@beautifulrind.com. 6806 Roosevelt Road, Oak Park.

Shake, Rattle & Read in the Storytime Room

Thursday, Jan. 11, 10 – 10:30 a.m., Oak Park Public Library

This storytime is designed for one-on-one interactions between caregivers and children up to age 5. Music and movement are paired in this big, joyful class. Get ready to sing and dance with your child. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Upcycle Winter Craft

Thursday, Jan. 11, 4 – 5:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Repurpose materials and make a fun winter craft to take home or give as a gift. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Barbie & Ken Club

Friday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Oak Park Public Library

Discover the Barbie & Ken Club with a dream house, fashion, accessories, shoes, horses, cars, and a choice of dolls. Bring your imagination for an experience that promotes storytelling, dramatic play, narrative development, conflict resolution, sharing, and parallel play—essential for all kids. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Meditations for an Inspired Life

Friday, Jan. 12, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Kadampa Meditation Center Chicago in Oak Park

In this weekly class, participants delve into the transformative practice of Lamrim, known as “Stages of the Path,” a core aspect of Kadampa Buddhism. These meditations serve as a powerful remedy, addressing stress, negativity, and confusion, ultimately guiding individuals toward a state of enduring happiness. 13 Harrison St., Oak Park.

Musicians from Northwestern’s Bienen School of Music

Monday, Jan. 15, 1:15 – 2:30 p.m., The Nineteenth Century Charitable Association

Soprano Regina Ceragioli, mezzo-soprano Michelle Mariposa, tenor Aaron Short, baritone David Wolfe, and pianist Chuck Foster, all alumni of Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music, present a diverse musical performance that spans various genres, promising to captivate the audience. 178 Forest Ave. #1, Oak Park.

Black Hair in a White World

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2:30 p.m., Dominican University

On January 16, 2024, the 8th Annual National Day of Racial Healing welcomes Dr. Tameka Ellington, an esteemed author, to explore societal perceptions of Black hair. Dr. Ellington’s lecture will delve into the cultural history and growing acceptance of Black hair in American society. The event is hosted by Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation & the Center for Cultural Liberation. 7900 Division St., River Forest.

January 2024 Dinner + A Show Stand-up Comedy

Saturday, Jan. 13, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Salerno’s Pizza & Pasta of Oak Park

An evening of dinner and laughter with stand-up comedy performances by Kristen Toomey, Jeff Brumfield, and Grace Bahler. 7128 Roosevelt Road, Oak Park.

Young & Restless

Saturday, Jan. 13, 11 – 11:30 a.m., Oak Park Public Library

This storytime is crafted for one-on-one interactions between caregivers and children aged 0 to 24 months. The program accommodates the wandering nature of 1-year-olds, allowing them to explore while caregivers engage them in short books, songs, and rhymes that introduce essential pre-literacy skills. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

All is Illusion, But Nothing Lies

New works by Luis Romero

Saturday, Jan. 13, 3 – 6 p.m., Compound Yellow Puerto

Rican artist Luis Romero, based in Chicago since 1998, crafts intricate, visually ambiguous assemblages using paper and cardboard. His works, often made with perishable materials, evoke a sense of both presence and absence in uncertain spaces. A MacDowell Fellow, Romero’s art is showcased in collections like the Art Institute of Chicago. 244 Lake St., Oak Park.

Family Bingo

Sunday, Jan. 14. 4 – 6 p.m., One Lake Brewing

Gather for an early evening of all-ages fun and a chance to win prizes. Bingo runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy drinks and food while playing. Join anytime, as we play continuous rounds. Walk-ins are welcome, but this event fills up quickly. 1 Lake St., Oak Park.