Just in time for Dry January, the sober, sober curious, and just plan thirsty had the opportunity to taste 21 different non-alcoholic brews at the Kinslahger Taproom at the end of December.

“I’m curious about options. I haven’t been impressed with non-alcoholic drinks in the past,” said event participant Joanna Skubish.

Keith Huizinga, owner of Kinslahger, put the event together for a couple of reasons. The brewery doesn’t make non-alcohol beverages but there are always non-alcohol options served in the Taproom. Huizinga thought that throwing this event might help him identify options to serve in the future. Another reason is pure curiosity.

Owner Keith Huizinga | Photo by Risé Sanders-Weir

“I REALLY like beer, a good trait if you own a brewery, but I manage my alcohol intake carefully. In the past that’s meant switching to water or some other boring beverage. That limitation of choice is changing rapidly. There are many flavorful and interesting non-alcoholic options that feel less like a compromise,” Huizinga said.

Huizinga conceded that buying a pack of anything is a commitment — and what a disappointment if you find out, after the first sip, that you don’t like it.

Tasters Monique and Jorge Solivan have been exploring non-alcoholic drinks for a while, but say they are always on the search for more and better options.

“The Untitled Art Juicy IPA really tastes like a hoppy beer,” Monique said. It’s something she’d be happy to relax with after a hard day’s work.

Favorites from my group of tasters were the Clever Mojito, Gruvi Dry Secco champagne-style brew, and the Partake Peach Gose. In the more traditional beer category, the Guiness 0% was surprisingly true to the original with only a slight thinness in flavor.

For many, Dry January has become a New Year’s resolution or experiment. Experts say that having a plan and alternatives close at hand will help see one through the month.

Historically, Sharp’s by Miller and O’Doul’s by Anheuser-Busch have been the only widely available options for drinks that still retain some of the flavor punch of alcoholic beers. In a generational change, the popularity of non-alcoholic options is booming. The FDA considers drinks with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume or ABV to be non-alcoholic. Alcohol-free is the term for no alcohol (like in water, soda or juice) at 0% ABV. For comparison alcohol content in light beer is usually between 4-5% ABV. Regular beer goes to 5-6%. And craft beer can range from 6-10%.

All the drinks offered at Kinslahger’s event were the result of a dealcoholizing process. There are three principal ways of taking an alcoholic drink and reducing its overall alcohol content: filtering, cooking, and stopping fermentation. All have some effect on the final flavor profile, but many of the night’s options stood up to the test. For this event, most of the beverages were sourced from Chicago’s Bendición Bottle Shop. A sober community store dedicated to a wide variety of non-alcoholic options.

Some of our other favorite options included: Improv Kentucky Mule, Untitled Art Orange Peel Wit, and Brewdog Elvis AF – Grapefruit IPA.

Taproom exterior | Photo by Risé Sanders-Weir

On the downside, there were a few that were not a hit with us. The Pathfinder Spirit with its herbal character tasted like a patent medicine out of the Sears & Roebuck catalogue circa 1905. But I’ll admit it might hit the spot for other drinkers or for mixing into a more complex cocktail.

With the rise of cocktail-focused bars over the past decade, most are now offering non-alcohol alternates that are more complex than simply “virgin” versions of their usual menu. Customer demand has grown for reasons of sobriety and, as what taster Matt Breitenbach said: “I might have a few drinks, but I’m not ready to go home or quit drinking. With a non-alcoholic option, I can still enjoy another round.”

That was echoed by another attendee, Renee Knowles, who said, “Over the course of a long night, I still need to be able to drive home. This gives me options.”

One other benefit of non-alcoholic beverages is the calorie count. Many that we tasted were as low as 25 calories per can. The highest I saw was only 70 calories. A benefit for what might be your other New Year’s resolution!