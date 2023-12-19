Going into their non-conference basketball game with visiting Taft on Dec. 15, Trinity was eager to stop a three-game losing streak. Using strong defense, particularly in the second half, the Blazers accomplished their goal, pulling away for a 58-34 victory over the Eagles in River Forest.

“It was nice to get since we’d dropped a few in a row,” said Trinity coach Kim Coleman. “We’re glad to be on the right side of the scoreboard.”

Trinity senior forward Lauren Miller, a University of Chicago signee, had a strong first half for the Blazers (6-6), scoring 15 of her game-high 20 points.

“This game was really important for us to get our confidence back,” said Miller, who also had seven rebounds, two steals, and three assists. “It was a good time to apply what we’ve been working on in practice.”

Trinity led 28-18 at halftime, then 41-27 after three quarters. The Blazers started the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run to put Taft away.

“We picked it up defensively and started moving the ball,” Coleman said. “We’re really focusing on our ball movement and playing high-intensity defense.”

Sophomore forward Chloe Santos had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals; sophomore guard Zaria Goins, eight points, six rebounds, and five steals; and junior guard Ariana Rodriguez (five assists) and senior guard Luz Del Rosario Kwiatkoski Perez (five rebounds) each added six points for the Blazers.

Blazer Luz Del Rosario Kwiarkowski Pérez (#1) looking for opportunity to pass | Sara Janz

Blazer Ariana Rodriguez (#4) making a pass to an offensive teammate | Sara Janz

Blazer Chloe Santos (#34) shoots for the hoop. | Sara Janz

Trinity Blazer Destiny Sacluti (#3) shoots for the hoop during Friday nights game. | Sara Janz

Blazer Jaylani Hernandez (#0) making a drive to the hoop. | Sara Janz

On Dec. 18, Trinity defeated host Marist 51-46. Miller had 21 points and 11 rebounds; Santos, 11 points and six rebounds; Goins, seven points and six rebounds; and Jaylani Hernandez, six points.

Trinity meets Peoria Notre Dame in the opening round of the Morton College Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27. Loaded with high-quality schools such as Batavia, Fremd, Hersey, Lyons Township, Marist, and Mother McAuley, the tournament should provide a good barometer of where the Blazers stand.

“It’s a really tough tournament, but we like competition. It’s a chance for us to get better,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to go out there and play.”

“That’s how we want it,” added Coleman. “We want them to play against some high-level competition; it’ll help prepare us for the overall picture, which is a run in the [IHSA] playoffs.”

OPRF girls tally first win

The Huskies notched their first victory of the season, Dec. 16, at Zion-Benton, rolling past the host Zee-Bees 51-24. Head coach Renee Brantley is hoping the win provides the Huskies (1-11) a boost of confidence.

“I think the girls have really been sticking together and staying motivated,” she said. “We felt we let some games slip away and just wanted to put four quarters together.”

OPRF displayed balance offensively, with 12 players scoring at least two points. Senior guard Taylor Smith led the way with 11, while senior guard Shardae Spruille added seven, sophomore guard Aria Hammerschmidt had six, and sophomore guard Yvette Thrasher five.

Following a West Suburban Silver game at Glenbard West, Dec. 22, the Huskies will play in the Loyola Academy Christmas Tournament, Dec. 26-29. OPRF’s first-round game is against Joliet West at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26, and Brantley is eager to see how her team performs.

“My goals consist of putting together four quarters,” she said. “We do that by limiting our turnovers and competing from start to finish on the defensive end. If we do so, then we’ll give ourselves opportunities to be successful.”