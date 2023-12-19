When I read in Wednesday Journal that Oberweis was reaching the end of its time in Oak Park in just a matter of days, I made a point to visit for a sweet treat.

During the few minutes I was there on that Friday evening, deciding what to order, and then waiting for it, I noticed other groups of people who were enjoying the opportunity to get a sweet treat, while also enjoying each other’s company. One person in line let me go ahead of him, remarking he had a large order.

I’m grateful that Oberweis has done more than just serve sweet treats: It has helped bring people together in our community, enjoying company with family and friends, in a splendid space on The Avenue.

Thank you, Oberweis. I’ll aim to visit your other nearby locations.

Paul Rubio

Oak Park