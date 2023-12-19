Grace Episcopal Church, 924 Lake St., Oak Park, is giving its century-old tower bells an overhaul.

On Nov. 27, Smith’s Bell and Clock Company of Canby, Indiana, began opening the tower to remove the bells’ wood and iron supporting frame, which showed signs of deterioration when inspected in June of 2022. Then Smith brought in a crane to remove the bells themselves.

They will be taken to Indiana for inspection and restoration, after which they will be brought back home and mounted on a new steel frame — we hope in early spring 2024 — ready to ring again for another century or two.

For more information about the 10 bronze bells of our Seabury Chime, contact Grace Episcopal.

Audrey Riley

Grace Episcopal Church