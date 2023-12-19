For the sake of your child

Your lovely one, your heart,

What would you do for them?

“Anything,” you say,

“I would lay down my life for my child.”

If that is so, would you, for the sake of your child …

fight in a war

tend the wounds of your enemy

live next to a stranger

lay down your arms

shake a new hand

all for the sake of your child?

Then you no longer have enemies.

You have neighbors.

For the sake of your child

Your lovely one, your heart,

What would you sacrifice for them?

Would you swallow your pride for them?

Would you change your mind for them?

Would you accept change and difference for them?

Then let your child be the peacemaker of the world!

If we truly love our children

It is our duty to give them peace.

Not power, not wealth, nor land.

For the sake of your child

Your lovely one, your heart,

Let them inherit peace.

Though the price be beyond imagining

Choose peace.



Karen Muriello

Oak Park