A new partnership between the West YMCA and a local River Forest preschool might be the key to keeping the doors open for families needing childcare.

The Rose K. Goedert Center for Early Childhood Education, River Forest, announced its new partnership with West YMCA, on Marion Street, through the December Dominican University’s newsletter, which was sent out to families on Nov. 30.

“Through this partnership, we bring the YMCA a NAEYC- accredited program with a documented history of over 50 years of significant positive impact on students’ growth and education, while also ensuring parents a safe and nurturing environment for their children,” the statement said.

The partnership comes after news was released last month of the center’s closure in June 2024.

Neither Sarah Thomas, director of Goedert, nor Phillip Jimenez, CEO of West Cook YMCA, were able to be reached for comment.

Earlier this month, Dominican University announced the closure of the center, following a decision by Fenwick High School, which purchased the property from the university, to act upon an initial exit clause and close the center after two years from its purchase.

Goedert families have been expressing their concerns and disappointment at the thought of the center having to close its doors and have been working together to try to help the center’s administrators find a new location in hopes of keeping their beloved community together.

This desire prompted Thomas to address the Forest Park School District 91 Board of Education during a special board meeting Nov. 29 during the public comment portion of the meeting, throwing their name in the hat for consideration in the ongoing discussion of the future of Grant-White, which was closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year due to declining enrollment.

Thomas provided the board with information regarding quarterly assessments along with a brief history of the center and information on the need for early childhood education in the area.

The preschool has 92 students enrolled in five classrooms, which are at full capacity. Thomas also said the preschool has a waitlist of about 150 students each semester.

Thomas said they hope to be able to lease the ground floor of Grant-White, allowing the district to maintain usage of the other areas of the building for their needs.

“We believe this could be an incredible opportunity to merge and support the broader community with a lasting and significant positive impact on the immediate future and long-term welfare of the children that we serve,” she said.

Jimenez was also in attendance to speak on Goedert’s behalf. Appealing to the previously voiced concerns from board members who expressed concern with relinquishing the building, Jimenez said the preschool would consider any growth or desire from D91 to retake the space in the future as long as enough notice was given to allow them time to relocate.

“We don’t want you to feel, like we have heard in other meetings, that it could be an objective,” Jimenez said.

No decision was taken by the board during the meeting and Shannon Wood, board president, said the conversation on the fate of Grant-White would be ongoing, with no date set yet on when a decision will be reached.

In the meantime, Goedert will continue to seek out locations.

“We are currently exploring options for a new location within our area,” read the newsletter. “We feel confident that the mission of the Goedert Center will live on for many years.”