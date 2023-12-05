Making peace agreements with bullies, thugs and terrorists is an exercise in futility. Neville Chamberlain and Hitler signed a peace pact on Sept. 30, 1938. Knowing that England would abide by the pact, Hitler had one more year, worry free, to arm and plan his invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939. Be assured that Hamas is using any ceasefire to rearm and rebuild. What else would terrorists do? Be it people, politicians or terrorists, when, through their actions, they show you who they are, believe them! I don’t know how to end the conflict, but punishing Israel lets Hamas win.

Shelly Uslenghi

Oak Park