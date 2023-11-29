The Carbon Disclosure Project granted Oak Park an “A” for its awareness and performance in climate change mitigation, deforestation and water security.

Only 13% of the 939 cities that report to the CDP received an “A,” including only two municipalities in Illinois.

The scoring is intended to motivate cities to fight climate change and promote environmental progress, according to the CDP. Sections of the questionnaire used for scoring include emissions inventory, energy data, adaptation goals, climate action planning and more.

Oak Park recently adopted Climate Ready Oak Park, a plan intended to promote sustainability and environmental resilience. Main goals of the plan include decreasing community greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The 2023 progress report stated that Oak Park has made progress in shifting toward electric vehicles, growing native plants, increasing compositing and implementing active transportation infrastructure. The 2024-2028 capital improvement plan outlines projects to increase active transportation. An ordinance adopted by the Village of Oak Park board in June requires any buildings constructed after the new year to by fully electric to reduce emissions from natural gas hookups.

The village also adopted an ordinance requiring restaurants to only offer plastic food ware upon request, with the exception of straws. Oak Park Public Library upgraded its recycling infrastructure. Takeout 25 implemented strategies for recyclable water boxes and launching a green dining hub.

The progress report includes recommendations for future action for residents to mitigate climate change, including switching to solar power, reducing their energy load, growing their own food, utilizing public transit or active transportation and composting.