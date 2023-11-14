John Dennis Anderson, at 17-year resident of Oak Park, died peacefully on Nov. 1, 2023 surrounded by family. Born on June 3, 1937, in Maumee, Ohio, his life was dedicated to service, education, and the betterment of others. The son of the late LeRoy B. Anderson and Margaret Anderson McGovern. Known as “Jack” to his family, he was raised in Rocky River, Ohio. His academic journey took him to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and later to the Jesuit seminary.

He taught history, religion, and politics at St. John Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio, and Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He entered the Society of Jesus on June 3, 1973, and served until September 8, 1993. His love of learning continued throughout his life; every day he read and discussed topics relating to history, religion, and politics.

Following his departure from the Jesuits, he embarked on a new chapter, making a significant impact on the lives of students at the University of Illinois Chicago. He served as the internship director for the Business Career Center for over two decades, guiding students in choosing career paths, securing internships, and finding employment after graduation.

He retired in 2019. Throughout his life, he touched the hearts of many as the husband of Christopher Bell and sibling to Thomas (Anne), the late Don (Diane), the late Barby, Mary Beans (Harry), and the late Richard and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate John’s life will be held later in the spring of 2024. Details to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to John’s alma mater, St. Edward High School, 13500 Detroit Road, Lakewood, OH 44107, in his honor.