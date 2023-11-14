‘The Lightning Thief’

Friday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., Percy Julian Middle School Auditorium

This is a musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book which opened on Broadway in 2019. A teenager discovers he’s a demigod and embarks on a journey to prevent a war among the gods. $8 for students and senior citizens,

$12 for adults, 416 S. Ridgeland Ave., Oak Park.

Book Talk: ‘Our Town Oak Park – Walk With Me, In Search of True Community’

Thursday, Nov. 16, 6:30-8:00 p.m., Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Museum

Wednesday Journal’s own Ken Trainor will have a discussion with author William Hazelgrove regarding Ken’s new book, Our Town Oak Park. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Registration is requested as event capacity is limited. https://tinyurl.com/5t454cbh. 339 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

Thanksgiving Interfaith Service

Sunday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., West Suburban Temple Har Zion

The Community of Congregations presents a special Thanksgiving service. 1040 N. Harlem, River Forest.

Family Open Gym

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 12 – 1:30 p.m., Gymnastics & Recreation Center

Want to do some tumbling before the Thanksgiving holiday kicks in? Here’s your chance. Special open gym for kids aged 1-17. $7 per visit of $6 per visit with a prepaid ten-visit pass for $60, 21 Lake Street, Oak Park.

Trans & Non-Binary 101 & Allyship Workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6-7:15 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This workshop is designed for those who want a better understanding of Trans and gender non-binary identities. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Folk Music Series Performance: Joe Jencks

Thursday, Nov. 16, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Conservatory training + a solid working class Irish background = the sound of Chicago folk singer Joe Jencks, who has traveled all over the world yet still retains a uniquely local perspective. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Native American Women in Illinois History: An Interactive Event

Sunday, Nov. 19, 1-2 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Ojibwa author and speaker Kim Sigafus will share a history of native women in Illinois, using all kinds of native artifacts to tell the story, which is both informative and interactive. Q&A will follow. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Family Trivia Night

Friday, Nov. 17, 7 – 8:30 p.m., River Forest Public Library

Families are invited to test their knowledge at a fun evening of competitive trivia. We will serve pizza at this after-hours event. Registration required. When you register, please indicate the number of people on your family’s team. Make sure at least one person on your team has a smart phone to enter your answers. 735 Lathrop Ave., River Forest.