At Beyond Hunger the mission revolves around more than just providing healthy and nutritious groceries. It is about creating a relationship with clients that reminds them that our community will always be there for them. As the cost of groceries continues to rise and federal benefits remain difficult to navigate, Beyond Hunger is a steadfast pillar of warmth and familiarity for those that come to the nonprofit.

One of the most impactful ways Beyond Hunger completes this mission is with holiday foods including turkeys. A lot of turkeys are delivered to clients during the holiday season. Clients like Emily are particularly grateful.

“I actually cannot remember the last time I was able to have turkey for the holidays. I am excited to receive one in November. I do not know where else I would be able to get one,” she said.

Beyond Hunger’s work is only possible with community support. With the generosity of a connected community, the organization can continue to forge the path toward a hunger-free future. Emily’s story is a testament that your contribution, no matter how big or small, can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

Together, this community can create a future where every family enjoys a nourishing meal during the holidays.

Keep the community connected and Beyond Hunger’s pantry shelves stocked.

Donate today and learn more at www.gobeyondhunger.org

Beyond Hunger For 45 years Beyond Hunger has been harnessing the power of communities to create a hunger-free future. Through our food pantry, home delivery program, nutrition education classes, and social services, we provide hunger relief that truly goes beyond basic nourishment. We provide our clients with the tools they need to ensure that no one is left behind in the battle against hunger. We know that this work would not be possible without our community. Whether you volunteer, advocate for those in need, or donate, you are essential in moving our mission forward. With your support, we believe hunger is solvable. Learn more about how you can get involved in the fight to end hunger by visiting www.gobeyondhunger.org or donating using this QR Code.