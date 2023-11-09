Crystal began working with a Sarah’s Inn advocate after experiencing physical, emotional, and verbal abuse from her boyfriend for over 6 years.

When she fled the relationship and tried to seek safety in a family member’s home, he continued to call and text her. When she would not respond to his messages, he began sharing private information with their friends and family. He would “love bomb” her by sending her gifts to the family member’s home and would enlist friends to do “wellness checks” on her.

With her Sarah’s Inn advocate, they began to talk through the cycle of violence. She learned how perpetrators of violence use power and control. They worked together to create a physical and emotional safety plan. Her advocate was also able to provide her with guidance and resources on how to advocate for herself at work, as the harassment was interfering with her ability to work.

Crystal is now beginning to heal after years of abuse. She has found support from her family and employer, which has allowed her to begin the next chapter of her life free from violence.

Sarah’s Inn has provided this help since 1980 and works with people in Chicago and the western suburbs.

Sarah's Inn Sarah's Inn is a community-based organization whose mission is to improve the lives of those affected by domestic violence and to break the cycle of violence for future generations. We offer services in three areas of program focus: Intervention services for families affected by domestic violence that includes Advocacy and Counseling; Prevention education for youth to give them the tools to develop healthy relationships; and Training and Education for professionals and community-based organizations to create a network of skilled ambassadors. Intervention services are confidential, bilingual (English/Spanish), and offered free of charge to survivors and their children.