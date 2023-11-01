Wise Cup is independently owned and operated by Shivangi and Naveen Khetarpal, Oak Park locals who opened the coffee shop six years ago in Downtown Oak Park. It is located at 1018 Lake St.

Wise Cup offers an array of traditional as well as innovative coffee drinks, baked goods and special Indian treats including samosas. Every fresh item at this hip spot in Downtown Oak Park is thoughtfully created by local artisans including the locally roasted coffee, sweet and savory treats, and unique hand thrown mugs.

Newly added to the menu are Seasonal Chutney Jars — a very flavorful dipping sauce for everyday use. It’s an authentic family recipe!

In 2020, Wise Cup also began hosting pop-up meals featuring regional Indian fare. The pop-ups were a hit and the Khetarpals have since continued the program on the first Saturday of every month. Customers can pre-order off a menu of Indian street food dishes for carryout as well as limited dine-in tables. The menu changes from month-to-month, rotating among different regional Indian cuisines. Past menus have included: Pav bhaji, a popular vegan stew of assorted vegetables and Indian spices from Mumbai; Summer specials like samosa chaat with stewed chickpeas topped with a golden samosa, chutney, yogurt, onions and tomatoes; Creative lentil flights with garlic naan satisfy curious diners; and Wise Cup’s roti tacos, which bring a taste of Calcutta to Lake Street.

Shivangi Khetarpal says, “We want to sprinkle the taste of India in this community and want people to know what Indian moms love to make.”

Whether you’re looking for a place to meet friends, get some work done with a wonderful cup of coffee or tea, grab something quick before a movie at the Lake Theater, or try some of their unique offerings, you really can’t beat this very special and vibrant spot in the heart of Downtown Oak Park.