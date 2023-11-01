Poke Burrito has announced its expansion into the retail space just next door to its longtime current location at 1025 Lake St., Oak Park.

The new space will expand both the dining space and the kitchen and allow for several new items to be added to the menu.

“It took us over a year to finish up our new dining space with additional kitchen space,” said Jimmy Chen, the enthusiastic owner of the restaurant.

“Now you are able to dine in a bigger and newly renovated pleasant environment with many of our new specialty food menu items,” he said. According to the very limited space in our current store, we couldn’t serve many customers at once, which we are very unhappy about.”

Chen said adding more space for dine-in customers while expanding the kitchen space for his crew has “always been the first thing on my mind.”

Chen announced the Oak Park store will be launching new menu items including Korean Corn Dogs, Japanese Ramen, Mochi Donut, Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, Waffle Ice Cream, Funnel Cake, and additional Japanese appetizers.

Korean corn dogs are an upgraded version of regular hot dogs. It has a corn-like shape, wrapped in amazing batter, filled inside with hot dogs, mozzarella cheese, rice cakes, or fish cakes fried in a batter on a stick. You can also dress with sugar, ketchup, mustard, and/or mayo to make it into your favorite style. They are a sweet and savory treat that can be made in a variety of different ways. Pulling cheesy strings out of corn dogs is an additional fun fact.

Mochi donuts, also known as Poi Mochi, are a fusion pastry crossing traditional American doughnuts and Japanese mochi. The mochi donuts are Poke Burrito’s own special mixture of “hybrid batter” made out of glutinous rice flour and tapioca flour which makes a doughnut more fluffy, and moist, and will give you the most satisfying chew. Mochi donuts are uniquely shaped into eight mochi balls connected into a circular flower shape that is easy to pull apart and designed to share with your loved ones.

The “new” bubble waffle has a different unique shape which is rolled up into a cone and stuffed with deliciously flavorful ice cream and eye-catching colorful toppings.

When you take your first bite, says Chen, you will instantly feel cheated. It’s like a soft pancake disguised as a bubble-shaped waffle.

Since winter is coming, Chen said it’s the perfect time to bring back their Japanese Ramen. “We’ve got a newly developed kitchen to create the most delicious and savory bowl of ramen to warm up your day.”

Details

pokeburritochicago.com

1025 Lake St., Oak Park

Hours:

Monday/Thursday: 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.